More than 2,000 subscribers receiving JWEMC high-speed internet

Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. says it has installed high-speed internet at a faster pace than projected, provided service to more than 2,000 customers and plans to complete coverage of Lawrence County by the end of the year.

Company spokesman Michael Cornelison said FlashFiber has completed the western portion of its construction plan in Lawrence County and after the final installation in the county’s north and east, work will move into Morgan County.

