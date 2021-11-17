Those who wish to sponsor a tree for Lawrence County’s annual Christmas on the Square tree trail have until Friday, Nov. 19, according to organizers.
COTS Committee members said Christmas trees are being sold for $135 each, to be decorated by sponsors for the tree trail opening in downtown Moulton this December.
Selfie stations, or 10-by-10-foot space for photo backdrop or props, are also available for sponsorship for $225 until this week's deadline.
“(Selfie stations) will need to be built by the sponsor,” COTS organizers said. “The COTS Committee will not be building selfie stations this year.”
The COTS Committee said the event also added benches this year. The eight benches, designed to honor a late loved one or promote the sponsor, are available for $100 each.
Order forms for trees, selfie stations or benches are available at the Lawrence County Commission Office and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Printable forms are also available on the Chamber of Commerce website and may be turned in at either pickup location.
Christmas on the Square will be open from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, with a lighting ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Moulton’s annual Christmas Parade is slated for Friday, Dec. 3.
“We will have a special countdown ceremony, entertainment, and other surprises to officially kick off the start of the Christmas On The Square Season,” the COTS Committee said. “With the exception of the large community Christmas tree, all trail lights will be on the night of Moulton’s Christmas Parade, December 3rd, as that will be a very busy night for the downtown area. All lights will be turned off that night after the parade and relit along with the official lighting of the large community Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec 4th.”
The COTS Committee plans to host events on the tree trail throughout the holiday season, including a Hot Chocolate Social on Dec. 10 and a “Miracle on Court Street” kid’s event on Dec. 17.
Other COTS events will be posted on the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook page.
