Wild Alabama hosts Cranal Road clean up each Thursday

Wild Alabama staff and volunteers have been busy this fall with trash pickup along Cranal Road in the Bankhead National Forest. The conservation organization continues to host workdays for litter pickup along Cranal Road every Thursday, with the next volunteer opportunity coming up Oct. 28.
Those seeking to help can sign-up for the next Cranal Road Clean Up by emailing Wild Alabama’s Kim Waites at kim@wildal.org.
Cranal Road extends from Alabama 33 to Kinlock Road and serves as the southern boundary for several miles of the Sipsey Wilderness in Bankhead Forest, Wild Alabama said. The road makes accessible the Randolph and Sipsey trailhead as well as Borden Creek trail.
“This is a thoroughfare for forest visitors, locals, 18-wheelers and even cyclists,” Wild Alabama said. “Unfortunately, trash is thrown from vehicles and litters the roadside making it an eyesore.”
Wild Alabama coordinates roadside pickup and provides all tools and supplies necessary for the workday, including trash bags, gloves and safety vests.
The organization said it will continue hosting the roadside pickups until the spring.
Volunteers who participate in Wild Alabama events are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear durable clothing with sleeves to protect from sharp tools or briars and brush. Closed-toe, durable shoes with good tread are also recommended.
No dogs or smoking are permitted on Wild Alabama hikes or volunteer projects. For more information, or to see a calendar of future Wild Alabama events, visit the organization’s webpage at wildal.org. Wild Alabama can also be reached via Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.