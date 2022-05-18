Authorities locate missing Trinity teen

A Trinity teen who was reported missing from Montgomery has been found safe, according to Montgomery Police Department.
Kylie Elaine Boyd, 16, reportedly escaped a juvenile facility in Montgomery and was last seen in Morgan County on May 3, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders.
Details of the teen’s recovery had not been released by press time on Tuesday, but Montgomery Police Department cancelled its Emergency Missing Child alert that afternoon.
Boyd had been missing for nearly two weeks before she was located on Tuesday.
