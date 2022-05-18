Moulton approves $203,000 water treatment program

A pilot program to test water filtration systems at Moulton’s city lake will begin later this summer after council members approved a $203,000 rental agreement for the testing system. Moulton leaders say the program is a first step towards permanently solving ongoing taste and odor issues with the city’s tap water.
The rental agreement with DeLoach Industries Inc., a water treatment supplier based in Sarasota, Florida, covers a 120-day rental of a mobile pilot testing unit designed to evaluate several treatment technologies to remove Geosmin and MIB compounds.
In February, an independent study through Auburn University determined algae growth is responsible for the release of Geosmin compounds at city lake and is the cause of bad-tasting, smelly drinking water.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said Moulton’s water is tested at the raw water site and at the treatment plant twice daily. Those reports are sent to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management once each month to ensure the city’s water remains in compliance with ADEM regulations.
ADEM and city leaders have maintained that the water is safe to consume.
On Monday, the city’s utility began treating raw water with Copper Sulfate to resolve the taste and odor issues temporarily. Weatherwax said the treatment can take a few days to begin working.
Weatherwax said the pilot program will help determine the most effective long-term solution for eliminating taste and odor. He said the testing will begin in July and end in October, adding that it could take months before the city receives results following a grant application to the state to upgrade Moulton Water Treatment Plant and city water lines.
The Moulton Water plant has seen few upgrades since its construction in 1969. Weatherwax said upgrades to the plant could cost more than $16 million.
Prior to his suspension and subsequent firing in March, former Water Superintendent Jay Johnson recommended the council pursue plant upgrades—including the installation of a new filtration system, installing new lines and improving distribution capabilities—that would allow the utility to sell more water to West Lawrence Water Cooperative.
Weatherwax said the co-op currently purchases 30 million gallons of water from Moulton each month and serves about a third of Lawrence County’s population, extending from Mt. Hope into Franklin County.
He said a joint grant application from Moulton and the West Lawrence Co-op should improve the city’s chances of receiving millions in funding for the projects, but he added that upgrades will likely take at least five to six years to complete.
In 2020, Moulton applied to Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) and received $1 million to begin infrastructure projects at the water plant.
Council members were expected to vote on Johnson’s reinstatement during the regular meeting on Monday after the Moulton Personnel Board ruled in favor of the reinstatement. The issue was not included on Monday night’s agenda.
Johnson was suspended on March 9 on allegations of harassment and insubordination. Johnson’s attorney, Grant Wright of Tuscumbia, said the board heard more than 10 hours of testimony and decided unanimously against the firing after lengthy deliberation.
Weatherwax said the final decision will rest on a council vote. The council would need a two-thirds majority vote to overrule the personnel board’s recommendation.
