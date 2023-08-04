Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed

A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a seven-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child inside the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.
Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was transported from the scene for further autopsy.
Moulton Chief of Police, Craig Knight, also wanted to thank Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and ALEA for all of the assistance they provided to Moulton Police Department during this investigation.
