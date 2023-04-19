Present and future generations of agriculturalists were honored for outstanding outreach efforts and creativity during the annual Farm-City Awards Luncheon and Program April 13 in Birmingham.
Over 400 attendees gathered as students, families and county committees were recognized for hard work and dedication to agriculture.
Alabama Farm-City Committee Chair Jeff Helms said Farm-City is among the most impactful programs the Alabama Farmers Federation supports and has the potential to touch all segments of society.
“Students learn the importance of agriculture and forestry through contests, and they carry those lessons with them into adulthood,” Helms said. “Government and business leaders are reintroduced to farming in their counties through tours, banquets and other events. Meanwhile, our farm families are encouraged through shared service, fellowship and recognition. This awards program is an annual celebration of all these activities.”
The 2022 theme was Sustaining For The Future, a play on the “Down To Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama” campaign that encouraged conservation awareness throughout 2022.
Creative Students Honored
During the awards program, Kindergarten through 12th-grade students were honored for participating in poster, essay and video contests.
Winners and runners-up received medals and cash awards from Alabama Farmers Cooperative, which also provided matching cash awards for schools of first- and second-place entries.
The winners’ works were showcased during the awards luncheon, and the Top 12 posters will be featured in the 2024 Alabama Farm-City Calendar.
Below are the categories and winners from Lawrence County.
Third place and $75: Pruitt Woods, Moulton Elementary School, Lawrence County
In addition to student winners, local leaders and Farm-City committees were recognized for their efforts to bridge the gap between farmers and their urban neighbors through creative projects, events and outreach.
Alabama Farm Credit provided cash prizes for winning committees. Division winners received $300 while runners-up earned $200. Additionally, category winners received $100 per category.
Division I represents counties with a population of more than 35,600, while Division II represents smaller-population counties.
Lawrence County: Best Media Coverage & Proclamation
