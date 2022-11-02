Moulton man facing forgery, ID theft charges

A Moulton man is facing forgery and identity theft charges following a monthlong investigation by law enforcement agencies from multiple states, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.
Paden Jarvis Terry, 34, is charged with third-degree forgery, possession of forged instruments and first-degree identity theft, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Terry and other suspects were involved in a crime spree that involved offenses in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas in the past month.
Investigators said Terry and a female accomplice were arrested in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas, following a high-speed chase on Oct. 17.
Sheriff’s deputies in Lawrence County learned that Terry was back in Moulton and, with assistance from the Moulton Police Department, he was apprehended.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said more charges are pending as the investigation continues. Terry has outstanding felony warrants for fraud in Wayne County, Tennessee, the Sheriff’s Office said.
