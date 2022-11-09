A productive City Council meeting approved 10 agenda items Monday night. Included among those were several large expenditures involving the sewer and water departments, an increased Christmas bonus for part-time city employees, and the approval to advertise two officer positions.

The council approved a $257,150 bid from Williams Electric and Line Construction for the Water System SCADA Improvement Project. The bid was decreased from $338,170 after city insurance paid for storm repairs on the property. Additionally, the council approved purchase of a centrifuge solid/liquid separator from German company Flottweg. The centrifuge will arrive 10-12 months after purchase. An approximate $30,000 down payment for the machine will be paid from COVID-19 funds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.