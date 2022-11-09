A productive City Council meeting approved 10 agenda items Monday night. Included among those were several large expenditures involving the sewer and water departments, an increased Christmas bonus for part-time city employees, and the approval to advertise two officer positions.
The council approved a $257,150 bid from Williams Electric and Line Construction for the Water System SCADA Improvement Project. The bid was decreased from $338,170 after city insurance paid for storm repairs on the property. Additionally, the council approved purchase of a centrifuge solid/liquid separator from German company Flottweg. The centrifuge will arrive 10-12 months after purchase. An approximate $30,000 down payment for the machine will be paid from COVID-19 funds.
Water Superintendent Jay Johnson requested approximately $142,600 total for three separate projects, including: small and large pipe galleries at the water treatment plant; water tank clean up; and for the Corrective Plan for the Moulton Water Treatment Plant. All three projects plan to utilize COVID-19 funds.
While approving a $500 Christmas bonus for full-time city employees, Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys voiced a desire to implement a bonus for part-time workers as well. The council moved for immediate action and added the item to the agenda.
Previously, part-time city employees were gifted a $25 Christmas bonus. The council unanimously agreed a $25 bonus was inadequate.
“That won’t even buy a tank of gas,” Jeffreys said.
Jeffreys proposed and motioned a $100 bonus. Councilman Brent White seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.
Lastly, Police Chief Craig Knight requested and was granted approval to advertise for new officers. Officers Jake Burkett and Richard Herrera resigned to accept civilian positions.
“I don’t fault them,” said Knight. “They’ll get better pay and better benefits. But our department is really tight knit, so we will miss them.
“I just want to thank them for their hard work. They served Moulton with excellence, and they kept the community safe. Both have bright futures ahead of them, and we wish the best for them and their families.”
