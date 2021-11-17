Courtland City Council met for its regular monthly meeting Monday night after the meeting had to be postponed a week on Nov. 8 due to a lack of quorum.
In Monday’s meeting, the council tabled a decision to officially list a city property formerly known as Valley Landing Golf Course for sale. Peebles said the decision to list the property through a local realtor was tabled until the council receives additional information concerning property covenants and other restrictions or limitations.
Council members approved a lease extension on the property with Chad Howell, who is paying to clean and maintain the grounds of the property in exchange for use of the land. According to the agreement, the one-year lease may be terminated at any time if the property is sold before December of 2022.
During the meeting, council members also approved a decision to hire the Alabama Revenue Examiner’s Office to act as liaison for the town in the administration of sales and use tax. The state examiner’s office would also conduct business audits on behalf of the town on an as-needed basis according to the agreement.
The state office will charge a 2% fee of all gross collections for its services. Local Revenue Liaison Cameron Clark said the state does not charge additional fees for audits requested by the town.
The council approved the motion 4-0. Place 1 council member Billy Mason was not present for the meeting. The agreement becomes effective in February 2022 after approval. Mayor Linda Peebles said a business license agreement with RDS (Revenue Discovery Systems) of Alabama is not affected by the new agreement.
In other business, council members appointed two new members, Joan Owen and Jeanette Hutto, to the Courtland Public Library Board following the end of two former board members’ terms. Owen and Hutto will replace Eloise McCarley and Carol Kirby, Courtland Library Director Sherry Hampton said.
Council members also approved a new logo for the historic town, which will be used on the new Town of Courtland website once designs are complete.
Council members will hold their next meeting on Monday, Dec. 13. Courtland Town Council holds regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month unless a special meeting is called.
