For two nights, an Evil Cheez Productions play will be showing at the historic Jackson House in Moulton this weekend.
“Gimme That Ol’ Time Radio” is playing at the Jackson House at 7 p.m. on Friday. Two showings will be offered on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Jackson House Foundation Director Tammy Roberts said.
Tickets are $15 and are available by contacting JHF at 256-566-6427, or by ordering through Venmo at @JacksonHouse-Foundation. Proceeds from the event further benefit restoration and maintenance at the Jackson House.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 by a group of local residents dedicated to refurbishing and preserving the historic home. Since the foundation was formed, the Jackson House has been restored and maintained through fundraising efforts, grants and private donations.
The Jackson House is located at 119 College Street in Moulton, across from Lawrence County High School. For more information about the historic Moulton home and future fundraising events, visit the Jackson House Foundation on Facebook.
