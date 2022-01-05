County mechanic begins new year as a retiree

The start of the new year also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Lawrence County mechanic James “Buddy” Oliver, who officially retired Dec. 30.
“Buddy is retiring, and he is going to be greatly missed,” the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media last week.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Oliver accepted the job as the county’s only full-time mechanic, operating and working maintenance on transportation buses and other department vehicles, in May of 2000.
At that time, the 1800-square-foot county shop was located next to Standard Furniture and only had two bays, Oliver said. Today, a newer 9,000-square-foot shop has six bays and operates with three full-time employees.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders took to social media last week to wish Oliver well in his retirement and thank him “for a job well done.”
