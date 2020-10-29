Moulton’s Girl Scouts are hosting a Ghost Hunt and Trunk or Treat on the City Square on Halloween night.
Girl Scout Troop 20512 invites trick-or-treaters and their families to downtown Moulton on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the special event. Tricksters who find ghosts hidden throughout the Square will be able to turn them into the hosting troop for special surprises, organizers said.
The Cajun Gator food truck will be set up in front of Lawrence County’s historic courthouse, and Moulton United Methodist Church will host a trunk or treat and serve hotdogs and refreshments on church grounds in conjunction with the event, according to organizers. Participating businesses along the square will pass out treats as well.
Those wishing to participate in the trunk or treat by passing out candy or volunteering with organizers may contact Miranda Moomaw on Facebook. For more information, visit the Ghost Hunt and Trunk or Treat on the Square Facebook page.
