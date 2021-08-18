Rep. Robertson presents grants to Lawrence County schools

State Rep. for District 7 Proncey Robertson (R-Mount Hope) presented grants to the Lawrence County School System this week, including two grants that went to Hatton schools for local projects, according to social media posts shared by the school system and Robertson on Monday.
Robertson presented Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and Lawrence County elementary schools’ principals with a Community Service and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Education grant on Monday. He said the grant helped fund a program that will allow every Lawrence County fourth grader an opportunity to visit Cook Museum of Natural Sciences in Decatur.
“I’m very excited to announce that we were able to partner with Lawrence County Schools and Cook Museum to fund and send every fourth-grade student in Lawrence County on fields trip to the (museum) this school year,” Robertson said. “The Cook Museum was recognized as one of the best new museums in America… I wanted to make sure that our local students have the opportunity to have this wonderful experience.”
The school system said the grant funds will also be used to further STEM education throughout Lawrence County schools.
“We always appreciate Rep. Robertson and his commitment to education,” the school system shared on social media.
Of grants awarded to Lawrence County schools this week, Robertson said two other Community Service Grants were awarded to Hatton Elementary and Hatton High schools.
Robertson presented a $5,000 check to Hatton High School to support a restoration project at the high school football field after vandalism and damage was reported on the field in the winter.
“Coach Denton Bowling and many others like Principal Anthony Inman have worked hard to support the athletic program and get the field back in good shape again. This is a very important issue and I wanted to help as much as possible as well,” Robertson said in a post on Monday.
Robertson also presented a Community Service Grant check to Hatton Elementary to help fund a project for a new pavilion at the school.
