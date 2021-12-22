The historic town of Courtland is holding a competition for aspiring photographers or anyone interested in having their photo featured on the town’s 2022 Christmas Card.
Participants are asked to “take their best shot” of Courtland Park this December and submit their photo to Courtland Town Hall by January, according to Mayor Linda Peebles.
“We will take decorations down the first week of January, but (submissions) will be accepted until the end of the month,” Peebles said.
The winning photo will be featured on the historic town’s Christmas card next year, and the winner will receive a pack of free cards after stock is printed.
For more information, contact Courtland Town Hall at 256-637-2707.
