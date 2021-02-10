Wild Alabama's Janice Barrett will host a hike in the Bankhead National Forest on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wild Alabama hikes and activities will be limited to small groups of participants, organizers said. Those interested in participating should contact Barrett by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
The conservationist organization will also hold a volunteer work day on Saturday and Sunday this upcoming weekend. Volunteers and participants will perform trail work on the Pinhoti Trail in the Cheaha Wilderness. Those interested should email Barrett to register or for more information.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Wild Alabama will host "Chit Chat with a legend, Nimblewill Nomad." Wild Alabama's first trivia game will feature a game of Kahoot, in which participants learn all about Alabama's wild places throughout the state.
For more information about Wild Alabama events, workshops and volunteer opportunities, visit www.wildal.org. The organization encourages residents to check the site calendar often for updates and new events being added each week.
