Roaring on the Fairgrounds tractor pull draws thousands to Moulton

An estimated 4,000 people turned out for Moulton Lions Club’s inaugural Roaring on the Fairgrounds event, a Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League sanctioned truck and tractor pull, on Saturday, according to event organizers.
“Moulton and Lawrence County and surrounding areas, thank you for supporting Roaring on the Fairgrounds,” the local non-profit posted to social media following the event. “Best count places 4,114 people on the fairgrounds last night. We worked hard and stepped out on faith to bring you this event.”
Club member Jerome Thompson said it took weeks of planning, volunteer work and about $60,000 upfront investment to pull the Mid-South Puller Association event off.
“The club was approached last November about moving the pull from Tanner to here,” he said. “We knew it would be a tremendous draw for the community, but we also knew this would be a huge investment.”
Thompson said about $30,000 was spent on dirt work alone, and another $15,000 was reserved for prize money. The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League event tours the U.S. and features five sanctioned classes of competing drivers and vehicles, including pro stock four-wheel drives, super farm tractors, light-weight super stock tractors, light limited super stock tractors, and limited pro-stock tractors, according to event organizers.
Thompson said the club was overwhelmed with the success of Moulton’s first pulling event and added that plans are to see the pull return bigger and better next year.
“We’re already planning for more bleachers, more lawn chair area seating, and more restrooms. This first year has been a learning experience, and we appreciate all the feedback from the community, our sponsors, and the pullers,” he said.
The Moulton Lions Club, which once hosted the annual Lawrence County Fair in Moulton each October, plans to make the truck and tractor pull its biggest fundraising community event in the future. The Lawrence County Fair ended with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While club members have no plans for a return county fair in coming years, the club now organizes an annual Farmers Fall Festival and the new tractor pull in its place.
According to Lions Club members, the non-profit is exploring plans to make the Roaring on the Fairgrounds truck and tractor pull a two-night event in the future.
“(We) have already started working to make this family-oriented event better in 2023. Our goals are to delight our spectators, give our pullers the best pull possible, make it worth our vendors’ time and effort, and make money to put back into the community,” the Moulton Lions Club said.
The local chapter raises funds throughout the year to support local and international community efforts. Some of the programs benefiting from Moulton Lions Club fundraisers include the organization’s campaign to provide eyeglasses and diabetic kits to children and families in need within the Lawrence County community, a partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to bring beds and bedding to underserved children in the area, partnerships with the Lawrence County Children’s Policy Council, and several other charitable endeavors.
For more information about the Moulton Lions Club, to get involved or become a member, visit the Moulton Lions Club Facebook page. The club holds regular meetings at its facility, located at 455 School Street, on the fourth Tuesday of each month and welcomes interested visitors.
