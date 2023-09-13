The Alabama Cooperative Extension System Food Safety team is offering ServSafe classes.
These classes, which are offered each year, meet food service safety standards required by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The cost of first-time instruction and testing is $140. This fee covers classroom instruction, the exam, and the cost of the textbook. If someone would like to retake the test, the cost to retake the exam is $80. There are no refunds.
This year there will be two more classes offered. September 18th and 19th in Fayette County, and October 2nd and 3rd in Walker County.
To register for any ServSafe Class offered through Alabama Extension visit https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/counties-statewide/servsafe/.
Payment for the classes can be made online.
For those who sign up, please add store@aces.edu to your email contacts list to ensure delivery of the email notification.
For more information, please contact Susan Hill, Regional Extension Agent, Food Quality and Safety, at 205- 489-5376, or via email at hillaps@aces.edu.
