“This snowfall has impacted travel, and will pose a safety risk for our students and staff members,” The school system said. “In addition, the snowfall and precipitation is predicted to continue until noon, which will further worsen travel conditions.”
Lawrence County schools will remain closed Monday due to snowfall, according to officials.
- Chelsea Retherford / Moulton Advertiser
Accumulations are expected to reach a half-inch across all of north Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. Some areas may expect higher accumulation throughout the morning, NWS said.
The weather service said minor travel impacts are possible on Monday.
“Slick spots may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses,” NWS stated.
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to use caution throughout the day.
“While ALDOT is hard at work pretreating lanes of interstates and other primary highways in the areas forecasted to be affected, potentially hazardous conditions may exist on some roadways during and after the anticipated winter weather event. ALDOT will continue to monitor conditions and treat highways and bridges as needed during and after the event,” ALDOT released in a statement. “ Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving, check road conditions before departing, allow for increased travel times, and adjust arrival and departure times accordingly.”
Information concerning road conditions released by ALDOT can be found at ALGOtraffic.com, or by downloading the ALGO traffic app, ALDOT said.
