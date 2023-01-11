Mardi Gras with a cause

Last year’s parade raised $25,000 in scholarship money.

Mardi Gras returns to Lawrence County and Byler Road this year on Friday, Feb. 17. After the success of last year’s parade, organizers Marvin and Elayne Jackson are excited to see what next month’s event brings.

“Mardi Gras started with me,” said Jackson. “In my restaurant I sell a lot of cajun-type food because I have a history with Mardi Gras.”

