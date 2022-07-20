NW-SCC signs 26 students into the 2022-2023 FAME class

Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) hosted a Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) Signing Day July 14, in the Patriot Center (gym) on the Shoals Campus as 26 students were sponsored by 10 local companies.
The FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program at NW-SCC is a pathway to a challenging and well-paying career as a multi-skilled technician. Students will attend classes two full days per week (16-20 hours per week) while working three full days a week (24+ contact hours) with a sponsoring company. Over two years, students can earn as much as $33,500, which with planning can cover all of a student’s education expenses.
“It is so exciting to see the growth in support from our industry partners of Northwest-Shoals and our students,” stated NW-SCC President Dr. Jeff Goodwin. “The partnership we have formed with all 22 companies through the FAME program will benefit our students, their companies, and our community.” The FAME program at NW-SCC currently has a total of 37 students in the program.
Each student participated in selection interviews and were matched with a sponsoring company. Students were then notified and began the pre-employment process with each of the respective companies. The 2022-2023 FAME class are currently working with their sponsoring companies and will begin fall semester classes on August 18.
The 2022-2023 FAME Program signees from Lawrence County were:
Bobby Lance Hodge, of Moulton, Sponsoring Company: Constellium
Austen Tyler Stafford, of Hatton, Sponsoring Company: Constellium
Trace Michael Richard, of Moulton, Sponsoring Company: Jack Daniel Cooperage
The FAME program began in Kentucky in 2009 with Toyota as one of the main initial industry sponsors. The NW-SCC program, one of four in the state, is in its second year.
For more information about FAME at NW-SCC, contact Allison Mefford Jackson at 256-331-5266 or email allison.mefford@nwscc.edu visit www.nwscc.edu/fame.
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to almost 3,400 students. NW-SCC has campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell, Ala. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
