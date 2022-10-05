Preparations are underway for Moulton's annual Christmas on the Square.
"We've already got the petting zoo scheduled, we've already got sponsors coming on, we've already got people buying trees," said COTS director Kyle Pankey. "Everything is 'Go!' right now. Everything is already started."
The event will again take place on the courthouse lawn and run from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1. "It's seven days a week, 24 hours a day," said Pankey.
This year's COTS will be the largest in the event's history. 200 trees will surround the courthouse. Sponsorships are available at $140 per tree.
Pankey encouraged interested parties to purchase a tree before the opportunity is gone.
"We're not going to buy anymore than 200," said Pankey. "Last year we had I think 180. Every year we've jumped considerably, so I would suggest to anybody that's interested or wants a tree go ahead and get your tree paid for and get everything lined up."
For those who miss out on buying a tree, other sponsorship opportunities will be available.
"We try to change something up every year," said Pankey, "so when you come -- if you've been to every one of them -- you can come again this year. And it's going to be a little different."
A limited number of selfie stations are available for purchase. Pre-built stations will cost $350. Sponsor-built stations will cost $250.
Other sponsorship opportunities involve supporting the petting zoo, park bench memorials, and the care drive.
Order forms for sponsorships are available at the Lawrence County Commission Office and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce can be reached at (256) 974-1658.
