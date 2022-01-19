YLL students attend Banking and Retail Day

The Youth Leadership Lawrence 2021-2022 Class attended their fifth session of the program, Banking and Retail Day, last week.
The session, sponsored by CB&S Bank in Moulton, taught students how to build personal budgets for sustaining healthy financial lifestyles, according to YLL Director and Lawrence County Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski.
The YLL students also participated in a “shark tank” group activity, which divided the class into teams to create a mock business and financial plan to get their ideas off the ground. The Banking and Retail Day ended with a tour of several retail shops in downtown Moulton.
YLL is a youth program that was initiated in 2004 by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to promote and improve leadership skills among Lawrence County sophomores and juniors. The program is also designed to introduce students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout the county.
The program offers eight career sessions to YLL students throughout the school year. Sessions also include Leadership Day, Agricultural Day, Criminal Justice Day, Health and Education Day, Business and Industry Day, Legislation Day and Tourism Day.
