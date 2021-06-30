The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is pleased to announce they have been awarded another Legends and Lore Marker grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The new marker will be placed at Veterans Park in the East Lawrence Community and will honor the legend of Mary and Dora Borghini. Mary and Dora Borghini, born in the 1850s, were two tough, no-nonsense, trouser wearing, pistol-toting sisters who took on traditional men’s roles in order to save their family farm.
Mary and Dora Borghini inherited their parents 400-acre farm upon their death. Their older brother, Salvatore Borghini Jr., disappeared years earlier after being accused of arson and murder. Mary and Dora never married, but continued to run the farm operation started by their parents. To survive, the sisters made wine along with other farming operations. The girls wore trousers, carried guns, and could ride their horses better than most men. Most of their neighbors found this behavior shocking and unacceptable, so the girls were ostracized for their “scandalous conduct.” Tough times call for tough actions and the sisters were determined to keep their land. Even though they had no men available to help them, they took on the task to do what needed to be done.
Tragically, Dora Borghini died in the Thrasher Sawmill explosion in 1913. Mary was left alone to manage the farm. In 1925, Mary suffered an injury to her leg. The leg became infected, and although neighbors called the doctor, it was too late to save Mary. The sisters are buried in Caddo Cemetery.
The Legends and Lore Marker will honor Mary and Dora’s determination and grit. Two women, alone in a “man’s world”, sacrificing their reputation to keep their inheritance. Their story is a fascinating tale and we are grateful that their legend and lore will be remembered.
We would like to thank Lisa Lentz for her exhaustive research on the Borghini family. Without her efforts, Mary and Dora’s story may have been forgotten. We also want to thank Wendy Hazle, Archivist, and Ann Britnell, LCHPS board member, for gathering information and submitting the application for our Society.
“The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis.” The Pomeroy Foundation was established in 2005 in Syracuse, New York. They offer marker grant programs for Legends & Lore, National Register Signage, Women’s Suffrage, New York State Historic Register, and Hungry for History, the newest addition to their marker program.
