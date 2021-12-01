Volunteers and Wild Alabama staff members continued cleanup efforts in the Bankhead National Forest over the weekend. According to a social media post by Wild Alabama on Sunday, the volunteers and wilderness rangers rehabilitated two campfire rings and cleaned a third campsite of litter and debris in the Sipsey Fork. “These trailside campsites have been here for decades and needed some TLC only a few devoted rangers could provide,” Wild Alabama states in the post. “Thanks to Terri and Kim for getting down and dirty in the name of wilderness stewardship.” To keep up-to-date on other volunteer opportunities offered by the conversation organization, check Wild Alabama’s events calendar frequently at www.wildal.org.
featured
Wild Alabama volunteers continue efforts in the Sipsey
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Antonio Brown, 2 others suspended for violating COVID rules
- Second brother testifies Smollett paid for staged attack
- Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl
- Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter's parents
- Rory McIlroy part of 3-way tie for lead in the Bahamas
- Jury nearly complete for Potter trial in Daunte Wright death
- Women's tennis' China stance could be unique, cost millions
- Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion
Most Popular
Articles
- Russellville man arrested for giving Moulton officer false identifcation
- Bart Lewis Suggs, CADDO
- Trinity man killed in 3-vehicle accident
- Trinity man charged with probation violation in ongoing Sheriff’s investigation
- Wild Alabama volunteers continue efforts in the Sipsey
- Moulton plans demolition of properties, but owner says legal fight not over
- Powell earns Prestigious Legal Rating from Super Lawyers Magazine
- Three arrested in connection to Town Creek burglary
- Trinity man arrested for theft of ATV
- Lawrence communities announce plans for 2021 Christmas parades
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.