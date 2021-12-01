Wild Alabama volunteers continue efforts in the Sipsey

Volunteers and Wild Alabama staff members continued cleanup efforts in the Bankhead National Forest over the weekend. According to a social media post by Wild Alabama on Sunday, the volunteers and wilderness rangers rehabilitated two campfire rings and cleaned a third campsite of litter and debris in the Sipsey Fork. “These trailside campsites have been here for decades and needed some TLC only a few devoted rangers could provide,” Wild Alabama states in the post. “Thanks to Terri and Kim for getting down and dirty in the name of wilderness stewardship.” To keep up-to-date on other volunteer opportunities offered by the conversation organization, check Wild Alabama’s events calendar frequently at www.wildal.org. 

