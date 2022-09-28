Nine-year-old Lawrence boy attacked by dogs is recovering at home

Gavin Peoples, right, rides his bicycle with the help of his mother Stephanie Overton in his Lawrence County front yard last Wednesday. Peoples received more than 30 bites when he was attacked by five dogs Sept. 10. Overton said he is walking well now, but his left arm has limited mobility. {Photo by Tristan Holmes}

Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples is recovering at home over two weeks after he was seriously injured in a dog attack that left him “terrified,” and he has limited use of his left arm along with visible wounds.

Peoples was attacked Sept. 10 by five dogs allegedly belonging to a Lawrence County neighbor and spent the next five nights at Huntsville Hospital, where he underwent a four-hour surgery and had 30 lacerations that required sutures. 

