Courtland hosts Aunt Jenny Brooks impersonator

It was a fascinating and eerie night in Courtland, with Carla Waldrep, portraying Aunt Jenny Brooks while sharing Legends and ghost tales. Pictured with Courtland Mayor, Linda Peebles

Once again Courtland brought entertainment to the Valley as part of its seasonal programming perfect for Courtland’s picturesque ambiance and its determination to bring entertainment for the whole family to the area. On Saturday, at the historic Courtland Train Depot, impersonator Carla Waldrep portrayed Aunt Jenny Brooks, a local legend around the North Alabama area. 

According to Courtland Mayor,  Linda Peebles,  Waldrep entertained everyone with the history of the Brooks family that is locally know to many. "We had a crowd of about 50 guest and three of the guest were descendants of Aunt Jenny Brooks.  They helped to entertain the group by  sharing  some of their stories handed down through the family." 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.