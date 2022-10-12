Courtland hosts Aunt Jenny Brooks impersonator

Once again Courtland brought entertainment to the Valley as part of its seasonal programming perfect for Courtland’s picturesque ambiance and its determination to bring entertainment for the whole family to the area. On Saturday, at the historic Courtland Train Depot, impersonator Carla Waldrep portrayed Aunt Jenny Brooks, a local legend around the North Alabama area.
According to Courtland Mayor, Linda Peebles, Waldrep entertained everyone with the history of the Brooks family that is locally know to many. "We had a crowd of about 50 guest and three of the guest were descendants of Aunt Jenny Brooks. They helped to entertain the group by sharing some of their stories handed down through the family."
This event, named Save Our Stories, was made possible through a grant provided by Alabama Humanities.
Like everyone else in the mountainous areas of North Alabama, Carla Waldrep, head librarian of the Haleyville Public Library, grew up hearing about Aunt Jenny.
There are many tales of the blue-eyed Cherokee woman and several years ago Carla was asked by a friend to share Aunt Jenny’s side of the story. The Haleyville librarian began extensive research to ensure that her story was historically correct with up-to-date information. “I have been very fortunate to meet and talk with many of her descendants who helped me piece together many aspects of Aunt Jenny’s life,” Waldrep explained. “Over time, some things in history become blurry and others become completely distorted, but then there are the stories that keep being told the same over and over, and that’s when you know you have the real story.”
Carla has told the story of Aunt Jenny at various schools across North Alabama. She has shared tales with senior citizen groups, civic organizations, Indian festivals, Alabama History Day at the Houston Jail, and several public events including Recall Lagrange at the Lagrange College site, and now a visit to Courtland to share the life and legend of Aunt Jenny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.