Tour of Moulton features newly restored historic Givens house

Exterior after remodel. Trim in BM Lancaster Whitewash. The house is now a warm, cozy updated and tastefully decorated home.

When they saw it for the first time it was just a shadowy form covered with tangled wisteria, other vines and debris, but Stacy and Lisa Givens persistently went back to the owners of the property on the Old Florence Road until they finally convinced them to sell the lonely, neglected and abandoned house.  There were times when they wished they hadn’t been so persistent, but now that it is done, Lisa says it’s been well worth it, although, “There were plenty of tears from time to time,” she admitted with a smile.

The house was built by Walter Alexander in 1936. “There was an addition to the house in the sixties, which is now our master bedroom and bath,” Stacy added.

