Tour of Moulton features newly restored historic Givens house

When they saw it for the first time it was just a shadowy form covered with tangled wisteria, other vines and debris, but Stacy and Lisa Givens persistently went back to the owners of the property on the Old Florence Road until they finally convinced them to sell the lonely, neglected and abandoned house. There were times when they wished they hadn’t been so persistent, but now that it is done, Lisa says it’s been well worth it, although, “There were plenty of tears from time to time,” she admitted with a smile.
The house was built by Walter Alexander in 1936. “There was an addition to the house in the sixties, which is now our master bedroom and bath,” Stacy added.
The house was owned by the heirs of Maureen Weinman Armstrong. “We purchased it from her children who live in other states,” said Stacy. “At that point we weren’t sure it could be saved, and we considered tearing it down,” he added.
The Givens were always interested in restoring an old historical home, but this one was almost beyond the point of salvaging. If not for Stacy’s friend and contractor, Ray Laredo, and many others, they might have given up. Lisa’s friend, Shirley Hammond of Perceptive Designs in Decatur, Alabama, shares a passionate interest in historical preservation. Hammond and the Givens found that they had the same vision for the home. Between the Givens and Mrs. Hammond, a design was born.
The first thing Ray Laredo did was remove the wall between the original kitchen and dining room, they were small spaces for the overall size of the home. Once the area was opened, it began to take on a glimmer of the possibilities ahead. “Of everything we did I love my kitchen best,” said Lisa reflectively.
Adding to the overall neglect of the house were the twisting wisteria and ivy vines twining in through the windows, Lisa recalls, shaking her head. “It was a beautiful shade of purple when it bloomed, but it was trying to consume the house, like something in a movie,” she laughed. The couple continues to battle this invasive Chinese plant that can, given time, bring down a barn. “We will probably be battling this the rest of our lives,” Stacy added.
They also cleaned the basement which was almost the straw that broke the camel’s back. “We filled a large dumpster with items from the basement that included about 17 television sets,” said Stacy.
As the house began to show more and more of its original Craftsman Cottage style, the couple began to repair windows and doors. “We were able to repair all of the original windows and we used all the original solid wood interior doors, we just moved them around and cut them to fit in other places, the majority of hardwood flooring was also saved,” Lisa explained.
As the restoration continued, an old brick chimney was discovered in the basement. “It went all of the way through the center of the house and a portion of it in the kitchen was covered with plaster. We decided to expose that brick and it is now part of our kitchen,” said Lisa proudly.
Lisa began to see how it would turn out when finished. “It was in my head,” she explained. She kept a Pinterest board with ideas and little by little, the personality of the house began to emerge. A rock fireplace in the living room turned out to be one of its best features.
Meanwhile, as the men continued to make progress with the structure, eventually tearing down only two major walls in the old part, Lisa poured over paint samples for weeks. “Do you know how many shades of white there are?” she asked. The kitchen cabinets were painted a soothing Dry Sage color by Benjamin Moore with White Dove trim which was also used on all the trim throughout the house.
Lisa picked out a lovely color called October Mist, also trimmed in White Dove for the dining room.
The couple found two vintage clawfoot bathtubs and added black and white penny tile on the guest bathroom floor, in keeping true to what was originally there.
Adhering to an old Southern tradition, they painted the porch ceiling Haint Blue which, as the story goes, wards off evil spirits and keeps birds and wasps from nesting underneath the porch. The original stone columns at the back driveway were salvaged as well as what was previously a stone fountain in the front.
Back at the Lawrence County Archives, Director Wendy Hazle worked behind the scenes to get the house placed on the Alabama Register of Historic Places even before the couple moved in. “Wendy was instrumental in getting the house on the register,” Lisa said. “And since we are not in a historical neighborhood, we didn’t have to adhere to colors and improvements that had to be preapproved, as in some cases in areas where buildings are on the historical register.” It was placed on the register on September 16, 2021.
The refurbishment began in January of 2022, and in November of the same year the Givens finally moved into their restored home, with the only project remaining being landscaping.
The first time their kids and grandchildren saw the property they named it “The Scary House” and the name stuck, although there is nothing scary about the beautiful house now.
The Givens have worked hard to remain true to the original spirit of the house. Both give credit to Ray Laredo and his crew as well as many others including family and friends that worked tirelessly to accomplish the task of reviving it. “We fully believe in local businesses and we utilized them at any opportunity,” said Lisa.
Come and see the house on the free April Tour on Saturday, April 1. The tour begins at the Moulton First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m., then proceeds down Market Street with guides indicating points of interest along the way, ending at the Given’s home. Due to a conflict in the Givens’ schedule, the house tour will be guided by friends and family of the couple: Carolyn Welborn, Sandra Givens, Sharlyne Hopkins, Sandra Ligon and Tonja Givens.
Light refreshments will be served.
Special thanks to the Givens family for recognizing the importance of preserving historic homes in this area and for sharing their experience and participating in the tour. They advise couples who might be considering their own restoration to try to see past the bad parts and to visualize the good that can be accomplished, “It takes lots of pure patience,” Lisa concluded.
Moulton’s Free April Tour is scheduled for April 1, starting at 10:00 a.m. The tour meets at the Moulton First United Methodist Church and the group will proceed to the following points of interest that will be discussed during the guided tour.
Ann Newport Royal Historic Marker
United Methodist Church
Hood and Anna Mullican Home
Mention of the Royer Home
Alexander House (now Stacy and Lisa Givens home)
McDonald Cemetery
Transportation provided.For more information please contact: Wendy Hazle, Director, Lawrence County Archives (256) 974-1757 email - lawcoarchives@aol.com www.lawrencecoarchives.com
