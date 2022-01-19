Distinguished Young Women: Meet the senior representing Lawrence at state

Carrying with them the lessons of persistence, generosity, determination, compassion and humility learned from parents, coaches and teachers, 45 of Alabama’s elite high school seniors will participate in the Distinguished Young Women program this week.
Representing Alabama counties, the participants are aspiring doctors, lawyers, politicians, artists, biomedical engineers, nurses and educators.
They are the future of the state.
Created to inspire and motivate girls to become influential women, the Distinguished Young Women program has played a role in the lives of astronauts, scientists, judges, Fortune 500 company executives, entertainers and politicians, including Gov. Kay Ivey, who once represented Wilcox County in the state program.
“I’ve learned so much about myself from being in Distinguished Young Women,” said Lawrence County representative Katie Jett. “I’ve become a better leader, a better speaker and more confident. It’s also been really cool to meet other like-minded girls in Alabama who want to make a difference.”
The participants, who secured spots at state by winning county programs, will compete for college scholarships and the chance to represent Alabama at nationals.
The state program’s preliminary competition will be Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery. Finals will be Saturday night at the church. Judges will rate the contestants on talent, scholastics, interview, fitness and self-expression.
Meet the young woman to represent Lawrence County.
Katie Jett
Age: 17
Hometown: Moulton
School: Lawrence County High School
Standing on the stage of Frazer United Methodist Church, Katie Jett will deliver a monologue, taken from the TV legal drama “The Practice.”
“The monologue is about why district attorneys do what they do. It’s a hard job and can take a mental and physical toll, but they do it for the good of the community and to help their fellow man,” Jett said.
For the 17-year-old Lawrence County High senior, whose father serves as district attorney of Lawrence County, the speech she will perform as her talent carries extra weight.
“My goal is to become a district attorney and follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Jett said. “Several people follow in the footsteps of their parents. I’ve got a weak stomach and my mom’s a nurse, so that one was ruled out real quick. Along with watching my dad, my passion for legal work grew through the American Legion oratorical competition, where we give speeches about the Constitution.”
A desire to better her leadership and speaking skills, as well as her confidence, led Jett to participate in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women program.
“I’ve seen numerous people go through the DYW process and I saw how it helped them further their goals for the future. I thought it would be a really great experience and it has been,” Jett said. “I’ve become a more confident person both on and off stage.”
Jett’s preparations for the program included reciting her speech, answering impromptu questions from her mother and learning the fitness routine.
“Fitness is probably the most difficult category for me because I’m not a dancer. It just doesn’t come naturally. I’ve watched the routines many times and practiced them over and over so I can do my best,” Jett said.
That desire to do her best appears throughout Jett’s life.
“The part of the ‘Be Your Best Self’ motto that pertains to me the most is being involved. I’m involved in anything I can be involved in around Lawrence County. The organizations in our county and school have taught me so much and helped me become a better leader and a better person,” Jett said.
At Lawrence County High, Jett serves as president of the Student Government Association, Beta Club and Leo Club, and participates in LEAP (Lawrence Extended Arts Program) theater department. In two weeks, she will play the role of Shelby in “Steel Magnolias.”
Outside of school, Jett volunteers with the American Legion Auxiliary.
“That is where I’m the most active. It’s really neat being around our veterans, who are America’s heroes. Being able to serve them is a blessing,” Jett said.
Along with the organizations she participates in, Jett’s family has inspired, motivated and molded her.
“My grandmother used to keep me and at the age of three she made me start reading “Dick and Jane” books. She gave me the head start I needed in reading and writing. Also, my parents have really encouraged me to be my best self and to reach for the stars. I am who I am because of my family,” Jett said.
After high school, Jett plans on attending Auburn University and majoring in secondary education with a focus on social sciences. She is the daughter of Errek and Beth Jett.
Along with Jett, Amelia McMcMahan, 17, of Ambleside Classical School, and Emma Parmenter, of James Clemens High, will attend the state program to represent Morgan and Limestone counties.
