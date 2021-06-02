Moulton Lions Club celebrates support for local charities

The Moulton Lions Club continues its efforts in supporting local services and charitable projects within and beyond Lawrence County. The Moulton Lions held a “Celebration of Success” at their facility last Tuesday to distribute funds to groups and organizations benefiting from the support.
Alabama Lions Sight, which has helped more than 300,000 Alabamians since 1944, received $1,000 from the Moulton Lions to promote sight conservation through research, detection and treatment.
Rhonda McDavid, who accepted $1,000 from Moulton Lions on behalf of Camp Seal Harris, also presented the Lions Club with a “Heart of a Lion” award, according to Moulton Lion Jerome Thompson. He said funding for Camp Seale Harris will further the mission of the organization for youth living with diabetes.
Camp Seale Harris provides a medically supervised camp experience for young people living with diabetes, but the organization also serves as a year-round community of support to diabetic children and their families.
The Lions Club International Foundation also received $1,000 from the Moulton Lions Club.
“When tornadoes devastated Lawrence County in 2011, LCIF answered the call with a $5,000 emergency relief grant,” Thompson said.
The mission of LCIF is to support the efforts of Lions clubs and their partners through humanitarian service projects and grants.
The Moulton Lions Club lends local support to the Lawrence County Public Library, which also received $1,000 from the club. Thompson said Moulton Lions partner with the Library every year to offer the Summer Reading Program, which impacts the lives of hundreds of children in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County 4-H program received $500 from Moulton Lions to further local projects designed to build leadership skills among county students.
The Moulton Lions Club also awarded $450 to the Alabama Lions High School Leadership Forum, which is held on the Tory University campus for 200 high school students. The forum is designed to “empower the students to lead in new and creative ways,” according to the program.
The Moulton Lions Club also outlined several items in their budget, which will go towards future projects and organizations. Those items included $1,200 to provide eyeglasses to those in need, $650 to Lions Christmas charities, $400 to be donated to Lawrence County schools for diabetic kits for students, $25 to the Moulton Lions Community Garden, and $50 for pediatric cancer support. The Moulton Lions Club awarded a $500 scholarship to Brylee Young.
