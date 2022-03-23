Courtland invests $5,000 in North Alabama’s Singing River Trail

To cement the town’s stake in the up-and-coming Singing River Trail (SRT)—a 150-mile greenway that organizers say will connect communities along the Tennessee River from Huntsville, Athens and Decatur to the Shoals—Courtland Council members made its first investment in the effort last week.
A $5,000 check passed from the hands of Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles last Monday and into the hands of historian John Kvach, who was named the executive director of SRT in August 2020 during the trail’s early planning stages.
“We don’t want to miss out on an opportunity like this,” Peebles said. “Other cities like Huntsville are donating $25,000. We (Courtland) just couldn’t do that much, but we want to show that we are interested and that we want to be included.”
The donation was made after the historic Town of Courtland pledged a total of $10,000 to the project, which envisions trail systems and outdoor recreational points of interest for hikers, cyclists, equestrians, and other visitors and tourists.
Peebles said the first donation of $5,000 will “lock-in” Courtland’s stake in the construction of the trail-system. A second contribution of $2,500 will be made as plans are finalized, and the final $2,500 will be donated to the trail when construction actually begins in Courtland.
The mayor said the funds are coming from a portion of the town’s American Rescue COVID-relief funds. She said Courtland received $69,000 from the federal American Rescue Fund, which is designed to be invested in community infrastructure and to restore public services cut following a hardship from the COVID pandemic.
Peebles urged council members to approve the $10,000 pledge during a September 2021 Council meeting. She said the town should consider expanding on its natural resources in the area at a time when the COVID pandemic has generated more interest in outdoor recreation after indoor venues and the entertainment industry were negatively impacted by health restrictions last year.
“We’re hearing word that more funds to the humanities is coming,” Kvach told council members in the Monday night meeting. He said about $200,000 has been pledged or contributed to the SRT Western Master Plan, which will include communities to the west of Huntsville. Those funds are being contributed by county commissions and other town and city councils wanting to participate.
He said one goal of Singing River Trail is to increase foot-traffic and tourism in smaller communities across North Alabama.
“All those dots along a map represents a community that somebody lives in, but what I like to remind people is that the areas between those dots, people live there too,” he said. “How do we connect our dots along our map?”
Kvach compared Courtland to rural Damascus, Virginia, which saw growth in the early 2000s after a bike trail, known as the Virginia Creeper, boosted tourism and generated renewed interest in the area. Bicycle shops and repair shops began popping up across the Demarcus community, he said. “That can be Courtland.”
“Courtland, Alabama sits in a place that has been historic from day one,” said Kvach. “Be it railroads, be it roads, be it Trail of Tears, be it slavery, be it the river, be it anything you want to cut up and dice down to World War II history down to now having murals being paid for by a Fortune 500 company.”
He told council members a Master Study of the SRT western route would be kicking off on Wednesday.
“We’re going to determine the exact route between Decatur and the Shoals—in Colbert County it will be Sheffield and in Lauderdale County it will be Waterloo,” he said.
Peebles said Courtland’s inclusion on the trail is not only crucial for the town, it also opens up opportunities for other Lawrence County communities.
Courtland would not only connect Decatur to Muscle Shoals, but the town also connects the trail-system to points of interest in Moulton, Oakville and the Bankhead National Forest.
“If you think of an octopus, Courtland would be the hub,” she said. “That hub is connected to the greenway, but it also has arms branching out towards the mountain, the river or the forest.”
Tabitha Pace, the president & CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board, said she and other county leaders have had discussions with Peebles and Kvach about the trail for about two years now.
Pace said ideas to incorporate Lawrence County into the trail begin with Courtland, not only because of the town’s situation between Decatur and the Shoals, but also because Courtland already has an existing paved way to work with—old Highway 20.
“They want to start construction in areas that already have existing trails, which don’t necessarily have to be paved; they could be gravel or dirt trails as well,” Pace said.
Peebles said a plan for Courtland would also likely include Jefferson Street with signs to promote Courtland’s historic square and downtown.
According to Pace, SRT could also stimulate economic growth in areas surrounding the trails as more businesses are likely to locate along the greenway where tourism is being heavily promoted.
“If you have a trail from Bridgeport to the Shoals, people are going to stop and eat, they may need a place to fix their bikes, or some places along the river would be great for canoeing and kayaking. Those types of businesses are expected to pop up,” said Pace. “If there is going to be a trail from Bridgeport to the Shoals, we want to be included.”
Once plans for the western portion of the Singing River Trail are complete, stakeholders hope to see a 150-mile trail system connect Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence, Colbert and Lauderdale counties across north Alabama. The trail is expected to generate regional exploration, workforce development and economic growth in each of the areas included along the trail-system.
“The Singing River Trail will bind our people and communities together by bridging divides, finding common voices, telling our diverse stories, and providing new opportunities,” SRT organizers said. “It will create 150 miles of lasting economic value and direct benefits for North Alabama. It’s a way to lure new businesses, create new jobs, retain our workforce, generate revenue, and attract tourists to North Alabama.”
For more information about planning and potential impact of the Singing River Trial, visit www.singingrivertrail.org.
