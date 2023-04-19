LCHS students head to Orlando for DECA International

Emma Muse and Ally Naylor

Two Lawrence County High students will travel to Orlando, Fla. to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference.

On Saturday, Emma Muse and Ally Naylor will accompany career tech teacher Brandi Logston to Huntsville International Airport, where they’ll catch a plane ride – Muse’s first – to central Florida. Over the next three days, the pair will compete against students from across America with hopes of bringing trophies back to Lawrence County.

