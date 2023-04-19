LCHS students head to Orlando for DECA International

Two Lawrence County High students will travel to Orlando, Fla. to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference.
On Saturday, Emma Muse and Ally Naylor will accompany career tech teacher Brandi Logston to Huntsville International Airport, where they’ll catch a plane ride – Muse’s first – to central Florida. Over the next three days, the pair will compete against students from across America with hopes of bringing trophies back to Lawrence County.
In the lead up to the conference, Muse and Naylor have taken practice exams and studied quizlets to prepare. They’ll join over 10,000 students competing at the Orange County Convention Center.
Despite the competition’s scale, neither student feels overly nervous.
“On a scale of one to 10: Six,” said Muse.
Instead, they’re appreciative of a new experience.
“I’m really excited,” said Naylor.
Muse and Naylor, both juniors at LCHS, attended the state conference in February. They placed second and third, respectively, in the Principles of Finance event. Their success was rewarded with an automatic bid to the international conference.
Among DECA’s many competitive categories, “Principle” competitions are reserved for first year participants. The finance event consisted of a 100 question exam and a 10-minute roleplay. During the roleplay, a student is given a problem and must demonstrate the knowledge and soft skills needed to resolve the situation.
“They would go in front of a judge,” said Logston, “and they would act out this roleplay."
“A lot of it is being able to improvise on the spot.”
The top four in each event represent their state at the international competition. Muse and Naylor learned they advanced when they accepted their awards onstage in front of 1,500 other competitors.
“Our faces were definitely red,” Muse admitted.
“The lights were so bright you could hardly see,” said Naylor.
Naylor and Muse joined Logston’s first group of DECA students in September. They saw it as an opportunity to do something new.
“I just cast a net to try to figure out what I might do later,” said Naylor.
“I think it will broaden my choice of career,” said Muse.
Muse will also compete at the HOSA International Leadership Conference in June.
DECA has existed for over 60 years. Their goal is to prepare students interested in leadership and business for college and beyond.
