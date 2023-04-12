YLL visits county tourist attractions

The group learned the history of the two burial mounds as they toured the grounds. The chamber is receiving applications for the next class of YLL students.

Youth Leadership Lawrence began their day at Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum. For the first time, the students were joined by the Lawrence County Torchbearers during a session. 

“I had been asked, when they started the Torchbearers Committee, to be the day chair for tourism day,” said YLL director Brenda Suski. “Somebody asked, ‘Are you combining [YLL and Torchbearers]?’ And I said, ‘Well that’s not a bad idea.’

