YLL visits county tourist attractions

Youth Leadership Lawrence began their day at Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum. For the first time, the students were joined by the Lawrence County Torchbearers during a session.
“I had been asked, when they started the Torchbearers Committee, to be the day chair for tourism day,” said YLL director Brenda Suski. “Somebody asked, ‘Are you combining [YLL and Torchbearers]?’ And I said, ‘Well that’s not a bad idea.’
“The school was willing to let them ride the school bus with the YLL students, so we combined it, and it worked out pretty well.”
Anna Mullican gave us lots of history and information about the mounds and the park. It was a reminder of the rich history and heritage residing inside the county.
The next stop with YLL and the Torchbearers was the Jesse Owens Museum. Nancy Pinion and Karen Hood gave the group some great history about Jesse Owens as they toured the fabulous museum and grounds.
After lunch at the Western Sirloin, the group traveled to the Gen. Joe Wheeler Home at Pond Springs. They toured the house and grounds to conclude the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.