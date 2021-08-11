Lawrence students begin new school year with COVID precautions in place

School is back in session, and students in the Lawrence County School System returned for the 2021-2022 school year with social distancing requirements and mask recommendations in place in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to school officials.
Although masks aren’t required on campus, students will be encouraged to wear a mask on school property, per recommendations by the Alabama Department of Public Health, according to the Lawrence County system.
Last week, ADPH released its updated guidance for school officials just days ahead of the start of the new school year.
“Individuals identified as a close contact will not have to be sent home if they have consistently worn a mask and if the individual was more than three feet away from the person who has been diagnosed with COVID,” guidance on the Lawrence school system’s social media states.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he expects 5% to 10% of students will continue wearing masks on campus.
“That was about the same percentage wearing them at the end of school,” he said last week. “We certainly recommend them but aren’t requiring them until the state issues some sort of mandate.”
Masks are required for both passengers and drivers on school buses due to state and federal COVID-19 health regulations. Smith said students will have assigned seats on buses as well as inside the classroom as an extra precaution against the virus.
“We’ve bought more machines to help clean buses and classrooms,” he said. “The seat charting will allow us to know who is in close contact. We’re doing what is right for the kids to keep them all safe as possible.”
Another precaution being implemented this year, Lawrence schools will not allow visitors on campuses unless they are checking a student in or out of school.
According to ADPH, vaccinations are encouraged for employees and students over the age of 12. Vaccinated students and staff members who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine unless they become symptomatic, according to the ADPH guidance.
Local school leaders caution that policies may change if the resurgence in COVID-19 cases continues.
“According to the ADPH, vaccinations, face-coverings, social distancing, and hygiene are the best tools to combat this pandemic,” Lawrence School officials posted. “Lawrence County Schools may modify this guidance based on the changes to the ADPH and CDC recommendations or as conditions may warrant.”
The school system said it will have up-to-date guidance posted on its website at lawrenceal.org under the COVID-19; 21-22 Back to School Guidance tabs.
According to the ADPH guidance, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is diagnosed with the virus must stay home for at least 10 days following the onset of symptoms or the positive test result.
ADPH said it is mandatory for school principals and nurses to report all suspected and diagnosed COVID-19 cases to the state. School officials are also urged to notify individuals who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.