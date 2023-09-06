Wild Alabama and Bankhead National Forest are announcing their participation in the 2023 National Public Lands Day by organizing a trash pickup day on Highway 33. This joint effort aims to celebrate and preserve the natural beauty of Alabama's landscapes while fostering a spirit of collective responsibility throughout the community.
National Public Lands Day, observed annually on the fourth Saturday of September, serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and maintaining our public lands. Tens of thousands of volunteers across the country will join in trail maintenance and planting projects, trash pick-ups, and other activities aimed at restoring and caring for our public lands to celebrate the 30th annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD). Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), and nationally sponsored by Toyota Motor North America, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.
