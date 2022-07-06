Courtland resident continues annual July 4th parade

Fourth of July celebrations kicked-off in Courtland on Saturday with an annual Golf Cart Parade headed by local resident Greg Pace. The parade through Courtland’s historic downtown began as an Independence Day tradition started by Pace and his late wife, Lisa, about four years ago. Greg Pace said a few Courtland citizens turned out with carts decorated in red, white and blue for the event. The parade included a few laps around the Courtland Square in time for participants to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.