New show films in “perfect” Courtland

In an old town, at an abandoned jail cell, Angela Russell Moore found the shot. It felt noir. The atmosphere captured a 20th-century crime thriller.
Maud steel bars, lightly clothed in rust, with bleak cinder block walls, each 10 feet tall. The old walls were stretched with spiderwebs and disuse, and paint crumbled where age crept in. It was a place of decay.
It was perfect. And it was in downtown Courtland.
Filming recently wrapped on director Jurian Isabelle’s new television series, “Born Again,” after three weeks of shooting, spread across locations in Atlanta, Huntsville, and Lawrence County.
After spending time filming in Courtland, Moore was convinced it had everything it needed to be a movie town.
“Courtland was the perfect setting,” Moore praised. “That town square, with that jail not being used, is the perfect setting for a movie. Hands down; it was amazing.
“Any filmmaker looking for that type of venue would be drooling.”
Moore brought a firsthand knowledge of the area to the set. Born and raised in Decatur, she spent her childhood visiting her grandmother in Trinity.
“I remember I used to drive her car to Kathy’s Catfish and get catfish for her, and we would hang out there,” Moore recalled. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been back in the area. It brought back a lot of memories.”
The series came to the county after lead actress Angela Moore reached out to Lt. Bill LaPradd, formerly with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, hoping to get some professional advice on her role in the show.
“One of my friends was a former [lieutenant] at the sheriff’s department in Lawrence County,” said Moore. “I reached out to him and asked him – because I knew he did investigation work – and asked him about being a detective.”
LaPradd invited Moore to visit the office and spend the day with them.
“I went down to the sheriff’s office and shadowed for a day,” said Moore. “I think it’s 100 percent important to look the role, for authenticity.”
As a producer on the film, Moore was trying to find locations for a couple specific scenes involving police and – of all things – a morgue. LaPradd was happy to facilitate. He connected Moore with the county coroner, Scott Norwood.
“I just told them, ‘Anything to help promote Lawrence County and Courtland,” said Norwood. “It just went from there.
“First time I’d ever been on a set. It didn’t take them very many rehearsals to get everything down pat.”
He took them to Lawrence Medical Center and Lawrence Funeral Home, where they filmed with manager Steve Smith. (“No HIPPA violations,” Moore assured. “Just our staff.”)
They finished their work at the Courtland Police Department. Moore filmed inside Chief Dennis Sharp’s office, and the crew made special use of the jail for promotional shooting.
“They opened their entire police department for us,” said Moore. “Getting to see and get some promotional picture work done in that jail that they have there… was amazing.
“If Hollywood and Atlanta caught wind of that jail system that they have there that’s not being used, they could bring some major money into that area.”
Based in a fictional Atlanta, Isabelle hopes the series conveys a sense of home to the audience. As a Huntsville native, he seeks to include hometown values in each of his projects, regardless of where they are set.
The spiritual noir, what Moore calls “similar to ‘The X-Files,’” promises to deliver an important message to its viewers.
“We’re living in strange times,” said Isabelle. “The idea for ‘Born Again’ came about from a perspective of being a believer, or somebody who has faith, but then being tested in the world… and the pressures of the world and how to navigate through that.”
A devout Christian, Isabelle hopes the series will create discourse on the importance of clinging to one’s beliefs amid a changing society. His previous work, including “God of Dreams” and the recently released “Nine Divine,” were also heavily influenced by his faith.
Though a streaming partner hasn’t been determined yet, he expects the show to be released prior to next spring. A second season is already under consideration.
After working with Moore on “Nine Divine,” Isabelle requested she audition for “Born Again.” The series follows three storylines.
Vaughn Mason is a successful real estate agent. Circumstances cause him to question his position in life, and he returns to his hometown to better understand where he came from. Paul Reese makes his living on the streets, but an unexpected experience makes him conflicted about his decisions. And Mara is a small town dreamer with dreams of singing to stadiums of fans, but her grandmother believes she can have a greater impact at home.
“All these stories intersect,” said Isabelle, “through strange circumstances happening in the city.”
In the midst of the circumstances is Moore’s character, Detective Alistair.
“The take on the series is kind of an ‘X-Files’ feel with a spiritual twist,” said Moore.
Though the series did not have a large budget, its purpose and message drew together supporters who wanted to make Isabelle’s vision a reality.
“This story in this TV series is just a story that really needs to get out there,” said Moore. “It’s definitely one I was willing to do no matter what.
“On a spiritual level, you have to trust and have faith in God to open the doors and lead you where you need to go and not sacrifice everything that you stand for for success. If it’s meant to happen, the doors will open. And that’s what I truly believe is happening with this series.”
