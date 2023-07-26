Preserving history: Preservation Society teaches how to maintain headstones

We had a wonderful day for a headstone cleaning workshop. The weather was perfect and 19 people attended, some driving from Winston and Morgan counties. We worked at the Old Moulton City Cemetery.
Robert Jewellson taught attendees how to properly clean headstones using Orvus Shampoo and D2 Biological Solution.
Orvus Shampoo can be purchased at Tractor Supply and D2 can be ordered from Atlas Preservation.
Thank you to all who attended!
We hope to offer more free workshops and opportunities to help preserve history.
Stay tuned for our upcoming events! We will meet Monday, Aug. 7, at 6:00 p.m. in The Hot Spot on Byler Road.
