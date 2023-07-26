Preserving history: Preservation Society teaches how to maintain headstones

The group cleaned the headstone of Judge JC Kumpe (1851-1918).

We had a wonderful day for a headstone cleaning workshop. The weather was perfect and 19 people attended, some driving from Winston and Morgan counties. We worked at the Old Moulton City Cemetery.

Robert Jewellson taught attendees how to properly clean headstones using Orvus Shampoo and D2 Biological Solution. 

