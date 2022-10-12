Special work session sparks progress on raise debate

Monday’s special work session provided hope for continued progress in the city’s raise debate. The session, which lasted over an hour, focused exclusively on addressing the repeated raise requests from city supervisors.
Though the session contained plenty of back and forth over the divisive issue, progress was made before the session closed. Council members and the mayor seemed unanimous on the need for a raise to be included in the new budget. However, they remained divided over how much the raise should be.
“I do think we need to give some kind of raise,” Council member Jason White stated during the session. “I just don’t know what that number is.”
Mayor Weatherwax opened the session by disclosing that the city’s financial pool stands at $6.5 million. In light of the city’s financial standing, the mayor advocated a grade raise (8-10%) across the board for city employees.
The council discussed potential benefits and possible pitfalls of the mayor’s proposed grade raise. They were joined by over 15 members of the community, including a majority of Moulton’s police officers.
Amid the discussion, several council members voiced the need for consistent performance evaluations from supervisors. The evaluations could be utilized as an additional avenue for city employees to receive raises.
Some members also expressed frustration with the mayor’s staff for not sharing the city’s financial pool information prior to the session.
The conversation often returned to the need for consistent performance evaluations. Members of the community questioned how some longtime employees were yet to top out their pay scale, and Council member Cassandra Lee advocated for mandatory performance evaluations.
Other attendees voiced concerns about the cost of the city’s health insurance compared to other cities around Moulton. The council appeared surprised by the cost, and the mayor said his office would research other cities’ policies this week.
