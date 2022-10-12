Special work session sparks progress on raise debate

Weatherwax

Monday’s special work session provided hope for continued progress in the city’s raise debate. The session, which lasted over an hour, focused exclusively on addressing the repeated raise requests from city supervisors.

Though the session contained plenty of back and forth over the divisive issue, progress was made before the session closed. Council members and the mayor seemed unanimous on the need for a raise to be included in the new budget. However, they remained divided over how much the raise should be.

