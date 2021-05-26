Moulton woman arrested for drug possession

A Moulton woman was arrested last Thursday on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Connie Sue Wise, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
“The Moulton Police Department, while working in conjunction with Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, has been taking a proactive approach in certain areas, due to reports of drug activity,” Knight’s report said. He said Wise was pulled over in one of these areas on May 20.
Moulton Police Investigator Russell Graham and District Attorney Investigator Russ Sanders discovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and several pills for which Wise could not produce a prescription, according to the police report. Investigators also found a handgun in the vehicle, the report said.
Wise was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
“The Moulton Police Department has received numerous complaints concerning drug activity and is proud to work alongside the District Attorney’s Office as well as other agencies, and is diligently pursuing every tip that we receive,” said Chief Knight. “Our investigators are working together to have a better exchange of communication about information that is obtained in the local as well as state agencies so that we can perform our jobs more effectively and create a safer environment for the citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.