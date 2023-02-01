Town Creek library hosts book signing

The Town Creek Public Library will host a book signing on Friday, Feb. 3. Two authors will visit to sign and speak about their respective books. The signing will start at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Thomas Witten started writing poetry in 1978; he was 13 years old. The ability to express through his pen kept writing near and dear to Witten. Over the next four decades, he wrote five books – but none of them were published.
They almost were. Witten allowed some friends to read them, and each praised his work. A woman said she would publish them, so Witten sent his manuscripts to her.
“I had a lady that was going to proceed and help me do it,” said Witten.
But fate had other plans.
“She ended up passing away, and I never got [any] of my material back,” said Witten.
Witten had given her the originals. No copies existed. Years of work dissipated into nothing.
Luckily, he had his poetry. Over three decades of emotions, heartache, and hope. They were on pieces of paper, notes, napkins – anything available when inspiration struck.
“When I was at work – or wherever I was – I got a piece of paper and wrote it down because I had that thought in my mind,” said Witten.
He compiled the work and set to organizing the separate writings into a cohesive story. It became a memory of Witten’s journey; a trail from his past to the present. He titled the book, “Enduring Love.”
The climax of the story centers on Witten’s marriage to his wife, who inspired him to compile the work.
“More than anything it was for my wife,” said Witten. “If you read the book, some people will understand towards the end of the book why I wrote what I wrote.
“She has been here for me more than anything else in this world, and I wouldn’t take nothing for my wife.”
Witten said the book is about “never giving up on love.”
“There’s going to be heartache and pain that you go through,” said Witten. “The book is truly about true love.”
Dr. Patricia Catlin, a nurse practitioner in Decatur, encouraged Witten to compile and publish the book. Catlin will join him at the library to sign her own book, “Mended by the Potter.”
“I just thought it’d be a great thing for her to be there when we do the book signing because she's got her first book, and I’ve got my first book,” said Witten. “It just seems like it goes hand in hand.”
