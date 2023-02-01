Town Creek library hosts book signing

The books mark Witten and Catlin's first publications.

The Town Creek Public Library will host a book signing on Friday, Feb. 3. Two authors will visit to sign and speak about their respective books. The signing will start at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Thomas Witten started writing poetry in 1978; he was 13 years old. The ability to express through his pen kept writing near and dear to Witten. Over the next four decades, he wrote five books – but none of them were published.

