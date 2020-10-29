The deadline to purchase a Christmas tree for Lawrence County’s Christmas on the Square event is Nov. 25, organizers said.
“Our official opening date for COTS 2020 trail of trees will be Dec. 4,” the COTS Committee announced on social media this week. “Due to COVID-19, we will not be having a kickoff ceremony this year. We will turn the lights on the trail of trees, and you will be able to tour the trees on your own.”
Lawrence County’s Christmas on the Square event began last year in Moulton on the historic County Courthouse lawn, and was so successful, organizers planned to make COTS an annual event.
Last year’s inaugural COTS saw 100 Christmas trees aligned on the square, with several “selfie hot spots” for visitors from in and outside the county. District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch anticipates the event to grow to 200 trees this year and said at least 100 trees have already been spoken for as of Monday.
The first COTS in Lawrence County also saw several events, including a hot chocolate social, Christmas caroling, and a Christmas movie screening event, occur on various weekends while the tree trail was open on the square throughout December.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions, Burch said events designed to draw large crowds to the tree trail will not take place this year.
“We’re encouraging social distancing, which is something we feel visitors will certainly be able to do as they visit the tree trail at their own leisure,” he said.
Sponsors may purchase a Christmas tree to decorate on the Moulton Square for $130, which includes a sponsorship sign. For sponsors who purchased a tree last year and already have a sign on file with the Lawrence County Commission, trees will cost $120.
Sponsors may also purchase a selfie station, which starts at $200, if the sponsor builds the station. The COTS Committee will assemble selfie stations purchased for $350.
The annual COTS tree trail is a non-profit event, according to the committee. Proceeds from tree trails and selfie stations are used to purchase trees and supplies for the event.
For more information, or to purchase a tree or selfie station, contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 256-974-1658, or contact the Lawrence County Commission at 256-974-0663. Interested participants may also visit the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.