“My Hometown”

I found this while scrolling through some old documents recently. I thought some of you might like to see just how much we’ve changed since it was written . . . It’s amazing and sad at the same time how much we have lost. I hope you enjoy the memories and that you will work with the community to make sure we don’t lose any more of what makes us so unique…. (originally written in 2008)
The Sunday after the 4th of July is eerily hushed. Its lack of traffic reminds me of snow days, or Christmas morning, only it’s so humid that the air feels almost solid when I breathe it in.
At seven o’clock in the morning town is quiet and only an occasional car passes by the Kountry Kitchen, where a few people finish a lazy breakfast, mulling over the paper and discussing the rainy night just passed.
Ken Johnson, one of the only people I noticed outside, is sitting on his front porch, contemplating his lawn, probably glad that he won’t have to use his sprinklers today.
Without traffic and the usual daily bustle, Moulton looks different. I try to imagine that I am a visitor seeing it for the first time. I notice the beautiful baskets hanging from the streetlight posts. All the corner flowerbeds are filled with newly planted shrubs and blooming roses. The crepe myrtles are heavy with white or pink blossoms and the green foliage is all dusted clean by last night’s storms.
The much needed rain was a thing of beauty to me. As I sat in the gazebo reading, the first little pings sounded like small twigs hitting the metal roof. I didn’t realize it was really raining until the pings turned into lots of little zings, sharper and more numerous. I set my book aside and gazed up into the oak tree behind me, its leaves dancing in response to the raindrops. (I thought it would probably stop, or turn into a little drizzle before it completely went away, so I was pleasantly surprised when we had a full-fledged rain that lasted quite a while.)
By now, the leaves of the oak were swaying and rivulets of rain were making their way down the ancient crevices of its bark, sliding silently downward to nourish the dry roots of the old tree. I wondered that I, who am in my garden every day, had never taken the time to stop in awe and stare at the rain hitting the leaves of the oak, each one traveling downward, some sinking into the wood, giving life to the stalwart old giant.
How many millions of drops must it take to replenish the roots of the trees and shrubs that have gone so long without it? Would even a whole day of rain make up for the long periods of drought we’ve experienced? I hope so. No amount of sprinkling can accomplish what one good soaking rain can do for grass and plants. I could never hope to reach the top leaves of the oak with a puny water hose.
The fields between my house and town look refreshed and alive again. Seems like it only took one day of rain to green them up. I pray that the farmers had enough to help them, and if the weather forecast is by some miracle right this week, that they’ll get more.
Yes, Moulton is sleepy this morning, guess the holiday and the rain lulled us all into taking the pace a little slower, stopping to smell the flowers is a really good idea. If I were a visitor to this little town today I would notice that the windows of the antique shops were sparkling and artfully filled with treasures that I most certainly would want to explore.
The window boxes at the Citizens Bank building are overflowing with cheerful red geraniums, and more crepe myrtles bloom at the back of Pond Pure Catfish, planted long ago when it was the old Post Office.
The sign in the window of the old Star Theater gives a glimmer of hope that the refurbishing is finally taking place and will offer us a gathering place again, one with lots of memories and the promise that our grandchildren will have the experience of walking under the lighted marquee into that old lobby with its newly-polished floors and just maybe the smell of popcorn and pickles to tickle their noses.
The beautiful gardens surrounding Moulton Baptist Church would impress me if I were a visitor, the bench welcoming, and the shade inviting.
I think the sign in Mary Martha’s rose bed, at son Jon Fuller’s auto repair shop, asking folks not to damage the bushes would intrigue me, looks like it means they’d pick one of the huge blooms for me if only I stop and ask.
There is a rustic section of fence set at an angle with a grapevine wreath attached to it on the south side of Court Street, before you get to the hospital stop sign. It makes a lovely statement, attaching one side yard to another, giving the impression that neighbors here take the time to visit and talk across it. Maybe taking one another something fresh from the oven, or a cutting of some flower. Or perhaps just stopping there to say, “Hello, how’s your Mama?”
I saw my hometown with fresh eyes on this quite morning, and even though there are some empty buildings that could be filled, mostly I saw a community that is proud enough to install small pocket gardens, storefronts that look neat and restaurants that add just what every town needs, places where folks can eat and visit, some of them rustic looking, some with quirky signs and inviting sidewalk tables, and some that old southern staple, the cafe that advertises “Jumbo” hamburgers, the kind where you automatically know the locals will tell you to stop and eat.
I heard church bells chiming, softly breaking the morning’s silence, coming from the Methodist Church bell-tower. A sound so comforting and endearing that this would be a place I know I’d remember for a long, long time.
So, when you see cars in town with out of state tags, wave and be proud of this pretty little place, and encourage others to take pride in it.
Compliment the city officials, who decided to install the landscaping and the hanging baskets, on a job well done, one which benefits us all in the long run, attracting visitors and new businesses’ to our special corner of the world. Plant flowers and decorate your mailbox, who knows who will be passing through town?
I’m sure glad it rained; I’d have been out watering my petunias if it hadn’t.
