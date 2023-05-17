Two stolen vehicles recovered after chase

Sirah

A car thief from Eufaula led law enforcement on a wild chase just after midnight on Tuesday, May 9. The man, identified as Rickie Lane Shirah, used two stolen vehicles and briefly eluded officers before being arrested by the Moulton Police Department. He was charged with a laundry list of offenses, including first degree theft of property, criminal mischief, and attempting to elude.

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight commended his officers for their efforts to recover the stolen vehicles. He also thanked the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, and Northwest Alabama K-9 Search and Rescue for assisting the pursuit.

