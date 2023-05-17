Two stolen vehicles recovered after chase

A car thief from Eufaula led law enforcement on a wild chase just after midnight on Tuesday, May 9. The man, identified as Rickie Lane Shirah, used two stolen vehicles and briefly eluded officers before being arrested by the Moulton Police Department. He was charged with a laundry list of offenses, including first degree theft of property, criminal mischief, and attempting to elude.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight commended his officers for their efforts to recover the stolen vehicles. He also thanked the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, and Northwest Alabama K-9 Search and Rescue for assisting the pursuit.
“We all have a great working relationship,” a MPD release stated. “Everyone comes together to help each other when needed.”
Around midnight, a 2005 silver Nissan Altima was traveling on Highway 157. Moulton Police Officer Tabitha Campbell was on patrol. She saw the vehicle was being driven erratically, so she attempted to follow the vehicle.
The silver car immediately increased its speed and turned around. It zoomed past Moulton Police Officer Jon Zech, who clocked the car going almost 30 mph greater than the speed limit.
Zech hit his emergency lights and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the car accelerated and turned west onto Highway 24.
With law enforcement in pursuit, the silver car turned north on Market Street. At the intersection of 157 and Highway 33, the car left the road and drove onto the grass before turning back on Market Street. Campbell was in the immediate area and joined the chase, along with deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The car turned into a private yard and plowed through two fences. The fences disabled the car, so the driver got out and ran into the woods. Officers pursued the suspect and found him swimming across a large pond. They saw him leave the water and resume his dash through the woods.
Officers established a perimeter. K-9 units from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and Norwest Alabama K-9 Search and Rescue arrived on scene. They tracked the suspect’s scent to a home on County Road 165. The trail went cold. Officers suspended the search shortly before dawn.
While law enforcement gave chase, other officers secured the man’s car. They found the Alabama ID of Rickie Lane Shirah and discovered the car had been stolen from Eufaula.
About two hours after suspending the search, MPD received a call about a red Dodge Ram 3500 stolen from the same home on County Road 165. As an officer responded, MPD received another report concerning a man who had walked to Shelton’s gas station on 157. His description matched the man from the morning chase.
MPD and sheriff’s deputies responded and found the man at the station. They identified him as Rickie Lane Shirah. He admitted to stealing both vehicles. The location of the stolen Dodge was provided to the officers. It was found and the owner was contacted.
Campbell arrested Shirah. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
