Diabetes impacts people, either personally through the development of diabetes or by being the person helping someone live with the diabetes diagnosis. When left unmanaged diabetes, people can develop complications including heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and death. Education is critical to managing diabetes effectively. A visit with a Registered Dietician after an initial diagnosis can help person to learn to eat to manage blood sugar levels. However, there are many other issues surrounding a diabetes diagnosis, from understanding what is diabetes,  to how to manage family members who are second-guessing choices a person with diabetes is making.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension offers free of charge the “Diabetes Empowerment Education Program” or DEEP. DEEP classes offer six sessions of diabetes self-management strategies.  Sessions include:

