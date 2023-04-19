Diabetes impacts people, either personally through the development of diabetes or by being the person helping someone live with the diabetes diagnosis. When left unmanaged diabetes, people can develop complications including heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and death. Education is critical to managing diabetes effectively. A visit with a Registered Dietician after an initial diagnosis can help person to learn to eat to manage blood sugar levels. However, there are many other issues surrounding a diabetes diagnosis, from understanding what is diabetes, to how to manage family members who are second-guessing choices a person with diabetes is making.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension offers free of charge the “Diabetes Empowerment Education Program” or DEEP. DEEP classes offer six sessions of diabetes self-management strategies. Sessions include:
Understanding the Human Body, Understanding Risk Factors for Diabetes, Monitoring Your Body, Being Physically Active, Planning Meals, Identifying and Preventing Complications, Learning about Medications & Medical Care, and Living with Diabetes: Mobilizing Your Family and Friends.
Elaine Softley, REA Human Sciences, has been facilitating the DEEP for many years. Elaine has over 35 years of nutrition education experience. Softley is also a certified Lead Trainer in the DEEP program, upon request she can train peer educators to become trainers. During the DEEP training participants learn from both the facilitator (Elaine Softley) and other participants. Softley notes, "The sharing that happens at the sessions is one reason the face-to-face sessions are beneficial to participants. When participants share meal ideas, or ways they have found to communicate to family about their diabetes journey other participants listen because they know they are on the same journey. There is so much misinformation about diabetes management, the DEEP sessions provide research-based information to help participants make informed choices about their diabetes management.”
The next session being offered in Lawrence County is being offered at the Ag Center at 13075 AL Hwy. 157 in Moulton. The sessions will be offered on Thursdays from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. The dates for the sessions are May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2023.
Call Elaine’s home office in Colbert County at 256-386-8570 - seating is limited. You can also call the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. However, if you have any specific questions about the DEEP program or diabetes please contact: Elaine Softley at (256) 324-2851 or via email at kes0021@aces.edu. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Elaine Softley (256-386-8570) know at least two weeks prior to first session if you have accessibility needs. www.aces.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.