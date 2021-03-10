Jefferson Street bridge replacements begin in Courtland

Construction on two 100-year-old Jefferson Street bridges should begin soon, according to Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, who held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project at the site on Friday.
Peebles said an existing relief bridge and the main bridge, which crosses Big Nance Creek west of downtown Courtland, were built in the 1920s and are considered structurally deficient. She said the projects will see both bridges replaced as soon as paperwork is finalized.
“This project has been a long time coming,” Peebles said. “The existing bridges have been under a tonnage restriction for several years. With the new bridges, we will be able to lift the restriction for school buses, fire trucks and 18-wheelers.”
Peebles said the new bridges, being constructed by Miller & Miller Inc., a general contractor based in Huntsville, and Engineering Design Technologies firm of Birmingham, will have a 3-ton weight limit.
Place 4 Council member Lee Hitt, who also serves as Courtland’s Assistant Fire Chief, said the bridge replacements would save first responders about 15 to 20 minutes in response time to emergency calls in the area.
Peebles said a portion of Jefferson Street—from just west of Masons Accounting & Tax Services to just east of the Shackleford Road intersect—will be closed for about eight months when construction begins.
The $2.3 million project was let by the Alabama Department of Transportation last fall after the town of Courtland received a $1.67 million state grant to kickstart the project, Peebles added. A $1.19 million loan and insurance agreement for the project was signed shortly after Peebles took office in January.
“This project is an economic development project more than anything else,” said Senator Garlan Gudger, who was present for Friday’s ceremony. “Without these bridges, the town would be cut in half—they connect one side of Courtland to the other. Without everybody doing their part in these projects, we would not have continued growth, and it would really stop the economic development for this community in the future.”
Gudger said the projects were being discussed and ongoing when he was elected to the Senate in 2018.
Peebles said she hopes the effort will bring more opportunities for other projects in Courtland, including the replacement of a railroad bridge along the same Jefferson Street route.
In a regular Courtland Council meeting Monday night, council members voted 5-0 to amend a lease agreement with the town and the Courtland utility department, which would allow a line truck, equipment and one emergency response vehicle to be housed at a maintenance building on the town’s golf range.
Peebles said the arrangement will allow first responders and electric department employees quicker access to the western side of town in case of an emergency. It would also significantly reduce response time for residents on the western side of the two bridges as construction is ongoing, she added.
In other business, the council tabled a decision to list maintenance equipment including a tractor and backhoe as surplus to be sold on a government auction website. Place 5 Councilman Farrell Hutto said the equipment should be assessed before a decision is made at the next regular meeting.
Council members approved to install additional signage near a speed-breaker along Jackson Street to deter speeding. Council members said the signage warning drivers of the speed bump will also alert drivers to children at play in the area.
Councilman Hitt said the two signs to be installed on both sides of the speed-breaker should be large enough to deter vehicles from entering the right-of-way in an attempt to bypass the speed bump. A four-way stop was installed at the nearby intersection of Jackson and Academy Street last October.
All members were present for Courtland Council meeting on Monday. The next council meeting is set for Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m., unless a special meeting is called.
