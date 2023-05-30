There’s something about fishing. Country stars sing about it. Kids spend money on rods, reels, and tackle, then grow up and spend more money on boats, all to be on the water, feel a hit, and pull in what’s on the hook.
Then time passes. They get old, and they stop. Never because they want to, but because age or injury won’t let them keep fishing.
When Gerald Payne, 80, watched a couple strangers loading their vessel at a boat ramp, he approached them. He told them he admired, of all things, their trailer hitch.
They started talking. He told them his friend, Rudy McCarley, loved to fish, but the pair’s age prevented them from doing it much. Payne said McCarley, 88, served in the U.S. Army during Korea. He was a military policeman.
Payne didn’t know he was speaking with Roger Breedlove, co-founder of Patriot Catfishing, a nonprofit that serves disabled veterans by getting them back on the water with a rod and reel.
“I went over and shook Rudy’s hand,” Breedlove recalled. “I said, ‘Man, I would sure like – when you felt like it – for you to go out fishing one day with us.’ And he said, ‘Man, that’d make my day.’”
“I had not been fishing in a long time,” said McCarley, a former Courtland mayor. “The last time I went, I nearly fell out of the boat. Part of me did fall out, and Gerald, my friend, had to pull me back in.
“I hadn’t been fishing anymore since then. I was scared to get in the boat.”
They agreed on a day, and McCarley and Payne met Breedlove and his fishing partner, Vietnam veteran Matt Mitchell, at the boat ramp. They helped McCarley into the boat, a specialized SeaArk ProCat 240, and onto a seat attached to the deck. After five hours on the water, Rudy thought he would go home without a catch.
“We just weren’t having no luck at all,” said McCarley.
They floated a few hundred yards above Wheeler Dam, waiting. Then one of the rods started to bend. They gave it to McCarley, and he reeled in a 53 pound blue catfish.
“They laid that thing across my lap,” said McCarley, “and it was hanging off on both sides.”
“The smile on his face was worth a million dollars,” said Breedlove.
They took a picture of Rudy with his fish. It was grabbed by Catfish Now, a digital magazine, and the video of the catch quickly surpassed 10,000 views.
“I called Rudy,” and Breedlove, “and he said he’d been getting calls from people all over the country that had seen his picture, seen his video.”
Breedlove invited McCarley to Patriot Catfishing’s spring event on May 20. He promised to be there.
That weekend, an army of catfishing boats descended on Wheeler Dam. Patriot paid for 25 veterans from across the country to come fish in north Alabama, and the organization’s partners and friends welcomed the heroes aboard their vessels. They spent hours hooking into monster fish.
After the 3:00 p.m. weigh in on Saturday, the crowd traveled to the Rogersville Cotton Gin for the awards feast. And McCarley was there.
He’d spent the week in the hospital battling pneumonia. But on the day of the event, McCarley announced he was leaving. He had somewhere to be.
Breedlove and his brother, Kevin Breedlove, recognized McCarley with a custom American flag fishing reel and two canvas prints of McCarley and his fish. In a room full of soldiers and fishermen, tears flowed free.
Kevin co-founded Patriot Catfishing after over 24 years in the U.S. Army. He was inspired after meeting Jack Zimmerman, a disabled veteran. He invited Zimmerman to go fishing with him.
“I came down catfishing to see what it’s all about,” said Zimmerman. “Kevin got me on my first catfish, and it changed my life.
“There I was, holding a rod with a big ol’ catfish at the end of it, and all I wanted to do was catch another one.”
After Zimmerman’s experience, Kevin spoke with his brother and a couple friends. Together, with their own funds, they started Patriot Catfishing.
Other companies have jumped on board to partner with Patriot and help fulfill the mission. Big Cat Fever Rods has provided countless American flag-styled fishing rods to the organization to use and to give away. At the awards feast, River’s Edge Reproductions donated two American flag-painted trophy catfish mounts. Each was raffled to an attending veteran.
Zimmerman served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. While on deployment in 2010, he lost both legs and his right arm was impaired when an IED exploded beneath him in Afghanistan.
“He’s one of the reasons that we go so hard at doing what we do,” said Roger.
“I was a little nervous to see what it’s all about because it’s hard for me to get on the water now missing my legs,” said Zimmerman. “Kevin put me in the boat so easily, and being in the water – I felt like one of the guys again. I didn’t feel like I was the guy who was missing his legs.
“As soon as I leave here, I’m already trying to figure out… the next time I can come back. I know a lot of other guys look for that. We’re lucky to have organizations like this that are changing guys’ lives every single day. Just because the war is over doesn’t mean it’s not raging on inside veterans’ heads every single day.”
“We’ve had several guys we’ve taken out that said we saved their lives,” said Kevin.
According to Roger, Patriot tries to get around 100 veterans a year onto the water.
“I’m just praying the Lord will permit me to go again,” said McCarley, “and I’m just so thankful he put the fish on my hook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.