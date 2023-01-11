Know the town: Cpt. Russell Graham

Often, even in a smaller community, one can know about a name without knowing about the person. For example, many know the name George Strait. But they may not know that George Strait once had a job designing cattle pens.
Whether a politician or a badge, it’s nice to know about the person behind the position.
***
“I grew up in a small area called Gold Ridge, which is kind of between Cullman and Fairview,” said Moulton Police Cpt. Russell Graham. “That’s where I was born and raised.”
Graham went to school in Fairview, where he graduated from Fairview High School in 2003. After high school, he enrolled at Wallace State Community College.
“I went straight into the criminal justice program at Wallace under Dr. Hall,” said Graham. “She had a really good program running there, and I think they still do.”
Graham left Wallace with an associate’s degree in applied science and criminalistics.
“I think that’s just a fancy word for criminal statistics,” said Graham.
Graham got his first job in law enforcement at Cullman County. They hired him as a dispatcher.
“At that time, they were paying $6.79 an hour,” said Graham. “And even [then], that was still terrible pay. I think minimum wage was right around that during that time.
“So I went back to Wallace and worked part-time as a security guard. And they were paying, like, $9.00 an hour.”
Around that time, Graham took a position as a Cullman City reserve officer.
“At Cullman City, one of their requirements [is], if you’re a reserve officer, you have to go to the academy,” said Graham. “Which was cool. That’s what I was wanting to get into anyways. So they sent me to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Academy.”
Every other weekend, he traveled to the academy. Graham started training in early 2005; he graduated spring of 2006. In total, Graham spent a year and two months enrolled in the academy.
He took a full-time position in Arab, but he wanted to be closer to home. After a short time, he applied for a position back in Cullman County.
Graham enjoyed being near home, but then a position opened at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. And it included a significant pay increase. He applied, and in November of 2007 Graham started working in Lawrence County.
After spending over a year with the sheriff’s office, a patrol position opened with the Moulton Police Department. Graham applied and was hired in February of 2009.
Now, Captain Russell Graham is one of the county’s top law enforcement officers. He has worked in Lawrence County for nearly 14 years, and he is currently Moulton’s chief investigator.
“I love Lawrence County,” said Graham. “I love the people here. Moulton’s a really cool town.”
In 2013, Graham married Amanda Allcorn. Similar to Graham, she works to serve others. Amanda is a respiratory therapist at Lawrence Medical Center. They will celebrate their 10 year anniversary in June. He has three children: Audrey, 14; Ezra, eight; and Asa, seven.
“I like the family life,” said Graham. “I wouldn’t take anything else for it.”
Since their jobs aren’t conducive to long vacations, the Graham family prefers the lake to Disney World.
“We can go to Smith Lake or Joe Wheeler State Park. We do that a couple times in the summertime. I’ve got some family that have places on the lake, so I go take advantage of their facilities,” said Graham with a laugh.
While at the lake, he prefers being on the water to relaxing next to it.
“Skis or out there swimming, or maybe an intertube,” said Graham. “To me, skiing is not that bad as long as you have a pretty good lake. I’ve been lucky the last few times [to have] the lake kind of calm – not a whole lot of movement going on.
Kneeboarding hasn’t been quite as kind to Graham.
“The only time I’ve been injured [doing watersports] was on a kneeboard,” said Graham. “The driver, which was my brother-in-law, he kind of gunned it a little too quick. And I wound up bruising my ribs. It’s like it folded me. And it bruised my ribs, and it hurt for like, three months.
“I felt like I had something here cramping up for, like, three months straight.”
Some in the community have seen Graham in uniform. Fewer have seen him in front of a piano.
“See, my dad was in band when he was in school in, like, the early ‘70s at Fairview,” said Graham. “We’ve always just kind of been around music.
“When I was about 12, I came home from school and my mom said, ‘Hey, guess what?’ I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘I’ve enrolled you in piano lessons.’ And I was so mad.”
However, Graham soon changed his tune.
“So she made me go,” said Graham. “Within two or three practices, I fell in love with it. It’s still my favorite instrument.”
The piano opened him to a love of playing music. He moved beyond the piano and learned additional instruments in high school.
“Right after that I joined the marching band,” said Graham. “I was a band nerd in all of high school. I played trumpet, mellophone, french horn, baritone, a little bit of sousaphone.”
Graham played the piano full time at a couple churches prior to moving to his current church, Parkway Baptist. He isn’t on stage as much at Parkway, but he still fills in whenever needed. In time, Graham added ukulele and a bit of bass to his closet of talent. His love of playing music manifests in a wide range of listening – from big band jazz to bluegrass.
“My dream is to one day have an upright bass… but they’re just so high,” said Graham. “You can’t afford to go out and buy one right now.”
