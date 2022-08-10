A former guidance counselor at the closed R.A. Hubbard School has been assigned to assist its former students as they begin classes at other Lawrence County schools, but an NAACP official objected to appointing a white educator to to help a predominantly Black constituency.

Judy Phillips was appointed to assist the former Hubbard students by Superintendent Jon Bret Smith after Rosa Allen-Cooper, who is Black and previously was transitional liaison for the students, accepted a job with Decatur City Schools earlier this month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.