Santa and Elves to visit Courtland on December 1

Santa and his Elves will arrive in Courtland in time for the 6:00 p.m. lighting of Courtland’s Christmas tree on December 1.

 

On December 1 at 6:00 p.m., if you are in Courtland a wondrous thing will happen right before your very eyes! Santa and his Elves will pay the little town a visit!

