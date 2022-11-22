Santa and Elves to visit Courtland on December 1

On December 1 at 6:00 p.m., if you are in Courtland a wondrous thing will happen right before your very eyes! Santa and his Elves will pay the little town a visit!
There will be train rides for the kids, as well as hot chocolate and mouth watering Christmas cookies, photo opportunities, letter writing stations and a mailbox that sends letters directly to the Jolly Old Elf himself!
You’ll want to wear your best Christmas attire for there’s no telling where Santa will pop up for a photo with you!
This event kicks off the official Christmas season with Courtland’s annual lighting of the Christmas tree. This event is always held the Thursday following Thanksgiving and is a much anticipated event with children and adults as well. Be sure to have your list ready for Santa and dress warmly just in case he brings a little snow with him!
For more information contact Courtland City Hall.
